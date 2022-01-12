scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Stop and stare: Jasprit Bumrah’s steely reaction after dismissing Marco Jansen

Just before Tea, Bumrah knocked South Africa loopy when he clean bowled Jansen to bring the Proteas down to 7 wickets.

By: Sports Desk |
January 12, 2022 7:56:14 pm
(Clockwise from left) Bumrah's steely gaze; Jansen gets castled, Virat Kohli celebrates. (Twitter/Screengrab)

Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen have developed quite a rivalry on course of the Test series between India and South Africa. While Kagiso Rabada and Virat Kohli’s rivalry has been one of the main talking points of the series, Bumrah and Jansen’s tiff has been bubbling just under the surface, grabbing occasional headlines.

On Wednesday, just before Tea, Bumrah knocked South Africa loopy when he clean bowled Jansen to bring the Proteas down to 7 wickets. After castling Jansen, he just shot a steely gaze at the Proteas player, something that Jansen was happy to reply to in kind. Not a word was exchanged between them but a lot was said here.

For the uninitiated, the second session of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg witnessed a tense moment on the field when Bumrah and Jansen exchanged heated words in a mid-pitch confrontation.

As the Proteas duo of Rabada and Jansen tried to bounce the Indians out, the visitors fought back with the willow and did not mind sustaining a few blows. It all began in the 54th over of India’s second innings when Jansen began with a shortish delivery which struck Bumrah on the shoulder. A couple of balls later once again the left-arm seamer went short and struck Bumrah on the shoulder but the Indian pacer responded by dusting it off and showed no signs of pain.

This probably fired up Jansen and he bowled it short. Bumrah, who went for an all might swipe, missed it completely. Jansen gave him a stare, Bumrah stared back, and then they both muttered something and then charged towards each other. The situation was immediately diffused by Umpire Erasmus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Keegan Petersen remained unbeaten on 70 to take South Africa to 176 for seven at tea on the second day of the series-deciding third Test against India here on Wednesday.

It was a productive session for the visitors as the Indian bowlers snared four wickets. Mohammad Shami snared two wickets while Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah picked a wicket apiece. South Africa trail India by 47 runs.

