Jasprit Bumrah pays visit to Manchester United’s home ground Old Trafford

Indian cricket team player Jasprit Bumrah paid a visit to Manchester United home ground Old Trafford, the English football giant confirmed via Twitter on Thursday.

Bumrah recently competed in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League in UAE where his franchise Mumbai Indians were eliminated after the group stages by a narrow margin.

Bumrah himself had a decent IPL season where he played 14 matches and took 21 wickets.

Next, Bumrah will join the Indian squad in UAE again to compete for the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman in a total of 4 venues — Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24.

From October 23, the Super 12 round will start, and this will end on November 8. The knock-out round of the T20 World Cup 2021 will start on November 10 and the final of the tournament is set to take place on November 14.

Apart from Pakistan, India have been pooled with Afghanistan and New Zealand in Group 2, as well as two sides who progress from Round 1 of the tournament, beginning on 17 October.

The top two teams in each group of the Super12 stage progress to the semi-finals, with the final set to be played in Dubai on 14 November.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will resume their Premier League campaign on Saturday against Leicester City.