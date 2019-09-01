I owe the hattrick to Virat Kohli, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, who became the third Indian bowler to complete a Test hat-trick, during a candid chat with skipper Virat Kohli said that he owed the achievement to the captain. A video of Kohli’s interaction with the Indian pacer was released on BCCI TV, in which the 25-year-old bowler revealed he was not sure about the appeal. However, he felt that it was a brilliant review taken by Kohli and credited the skipper behind his incredible feat.

Advertising

“I didn’t know, I was not very sure of the appeal, I thought it was the bat. I didn’t appeal so much but it was a good review in the end, so I think I owe that hattrick to the captain,” Bumrah said.

I owe my hat-trick to you – Bumrah tells @imVkohli @Jaspritbumrah93 became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Hear it from the two men who made it possible ?????? Full video here ????https://t.co/kZG6YOOepS – by @28anand #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/2PqCj57k8n — BCCI (@BCCI) September 1, 2019

Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica on Saturday as the home team’s all-too-familiar batting woes continued with another collapse. The 25-year-old had left-hander Darren Bravo caught at second slip for four, before trapping both Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase lbw for golden ducks at Sabina Park in Kingston.

ALSO READ | Jasprit Bumrah: How the wizard of Sabina Park got his hat-trick

Bumrah also picked up three other wickets to finish the day with 6/16 off 9.1 overs. At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were 87/7, still 329 runs behind India’s first-innings total of 416.

Advertising

On being asked about his intent with the new ball, Bumrah said that if the wicket is helpful the bowlers tend to get greedy. However, he added that one should still remain focused and continue bowling good deliveries, which automatically creates pressure and also helps the bowler bowling from the other end to pick wickets.

“Sometimes when there is so much of help in the wicket, we saw it in the previous innings as well, there was a lot of bounce and late movement. Sometimes when there is so much help, you can get greedy, you can go for wickets, you can try to be over-aggressive. That time you’ve to keep things in cool, just try to bowl good balls, create pressure and the guy from the other end can also get wickets,” the pacer said.

It was just the third Test hat-trick by an India bowler, following Harbhajan Singh against Australia in Calcutta in 2001 and Irfan Pathan against Pakistan in Karachi in 2006.