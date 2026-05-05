Jasprit Bumrah the latest to draw Sunil Gavaskar’s ire over no-balls

Batting great and former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has often quite publicly made known his disdain for bowlers conceding front-foot no-balls and as it turns out, even someone of the stature of Jasprit Bumrah is not immune from this. Bumrah is enduring arguably his worst season in the Indian Premier League this year and it simply didn’t get better on Monday night in Mumbai Indians’ match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The ace pacer went wicketless and conceded 45 runs in his four overs.

His night was summed up in the 14th over, which was his third of the match. Bumrah sent in the third ball back of a length. It stayed low and moved away late a tad bit from the batsman Himmat Singh, who poked at it and ended up edging it to the wicketkeeper. Except none of it mattered because the siren went off for a front-foot no-ball. That was alread his second no-ball of the day.