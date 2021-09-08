scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Must Read

Jasprit Bumrah moves up to ninth in ICC Test rankings

Pat Cummins leads the standings while Ravichandran Ashwin remains second while not being part of India's four Tests against England.

By: PTI |
Updated: September 8, 2021 2:59:34 pm
Jasprit Bumrah has taken 18 wickets in the ongoing Test series against England. (Reuters)

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has gained a place to be ninth in the latest ICC Test rankings for bowlers following his match-winning spell in the fourth Test against England at The Oval.

Bumrah had bowled Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell of reverse swing that tilted the game decisively in India’s favour and helped the visitors take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. The last game starts on Friday in Manchester.

Among the batters, Shardul Thakur’s two half-centuries have lifted him 59 places to 79th position.

Thakur has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers’ list after finishing with four wickets in the match.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Australia pacer Pat Cummins leads the bowling standings while premier India spinner R Ashwin remains second despite not being a part of the four Tests against England.

There is no change in the top-10 batsmen with England captain Joe Root leading the pack.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are fifth and sixth in the standings. Opener Rohit’s match-winning 127 in the second innings has helped him increase the lead over Kohli from seven to 30 rating points.

Ashwin has dropped a spot to be fifth in the all-rounders’ rankings with Ravindra Jadeja staying on third place.

West Indies’ Jason Holder is the leading all-rounder.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IND vs ENG 4th Test
IND vs ENG 4th Test in pics: India win at The Oval after 50 years
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 08: Latest News