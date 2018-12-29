Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma: India pacers most lethal trio in a calendar year

Indian seamers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma on Saturday created the record of becoming the most successful pace trio in a calendar year with a total of 131 wickets in 2018. While Bumrah has taken 46 wickets in 2018 in 9 Tests, Shami has so far taken 46 wickets in the same year in 12 Tests. Ishant Sharma has also taken 39 wickets this year so far in 11 Tests.

The Indian troika broke the 34-year-old record held by West Indies seamers Joel Garner, Michael Holding, and Malcolm Marshall, who had taken 130 wickets in 1984. The South African trio of Morne Morkel, Makhaya Ntini, and Dale Steyn, who took 123 wickets in 2008 stood at the third position.

The current Indian line-up also created the record of having most wickets in Tests in a calendar year for India, with a total of 257* wickets in 14 matches. The previous best held by any Indian bowling line up was 237 in 17 games in the year 1979.

Bumrah registered six wickets in the first innings of the third Test against Australia at MCG. It is the third time the right-armer completed a five-wicket haul in a Test innings this year.

India bowled out Australia for 151, after declaring for 443/6 in the first innings. Skipper Virat Kohli chose not to enforce the follow-on and entered the second innings with a lead of 292 runs.

India declared for 106/8 in the second innings, setting the hosts a target of 399 runs to chase in the MCG Test.