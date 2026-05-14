Jasprit Bumrah leading Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026 clash vs PBKS

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah will make his Mumbai Indians (MI) captaincy debut in the IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala on Thursday.

The 32-year-old will lead the five-time champions in the absence of both regular captain Hardik Pandya and stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

“A kid with a unique action bowled yorkers at will. That same kid, now a legend of the game will lead the Blue & Gold in Dharamshala. A journey to be proud of, Captain Jasprit!” Mumbai Indians wrote on Instagram, celebrating his elevation to captaincy.

Bumrah made his IPL debut for MI in 2013 and has since been one of their most reliable performers with the ball. In 156 matches for the franchise, he has taken 186 wickets at an economy rate of 7.33, often delivering in various stages of an innings.