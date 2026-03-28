Jasprit Bumrah joins Mumbai Indians squad ahead of IPL 2026 opener against Kolkata Knight Riders

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has linked up with the Mumbai Indians (MI) squad on the eve of their first Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The Indian Express understands that the 32-year-old joined the MI squad on Friday evening and will have his first practice session on Saturday. Bumrah did not practice with the MI squad on Friday, as he was asked to report to the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru, where his workload has been monitored.

“He has joined the MI on Friday night, and he will be coming for practice on Saturday,” a source confirmed.