Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20I series against England

Jasprit Bumrah injured himself during the first T20I against Ireland. (Source: PTI) Jasprit Bumrah injured himself during the first T20I against Ireland. (Source: PTI)

India suffered a blow ahead of their first T20I match against England after fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the shortest format due to an injury to his left thumb. Bumrah got injured and hurt his finger during the first T20I against Ireland. “Bumrah has a broken finger and will miss the limited-over series against England. We will make an official announcement and also name the replacement soon,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by Cricketnext. He is likely to be fit for the ODI series.

After picking up the injury on Wednesday, Bumrah came to India’s optional training session on Thursday but didn’t take part in training. It is then that he went to have scans where the extent of injury was ascertained.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches against England. On Friday, India concluded a 2-0 series win in two-match T20I series against Ireland. India posted 200+ in both games and registered convincing victories. The right-arm fast bowler scalped two wickets for 19 runs in this match. In the second match, the visiting team first scored a mammoth 213/4 in 20 overs and then bundled out Ireland for 70 to attain their highest win in terms of margin of runs. India beat Ireland by 143 runs. The BCCI hasn’t announced any replacement for Bumrah yet.

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina, Umesh Yadav

India T20I Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav

England T20I squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Dawid Malan

England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan(c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran, Jake Ball

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd