‘Blame the coach and captain’: Former India batter on Bumrah’s injury management

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence will dampen the experience factor in India’s squad as they resume their World Test Championship (WTC) bid in Sri Lanka with a two-match series, starting Saturday in Galle.

Bumrah, who was initially named in the 15-man squad, was omitted from the side last week after failing to recover from his injury, which was aggravated during the ODI series in England last month. J&K seamer Auqib Nabi was named his replacement.

Bumrah was ruled out of the final ODI on the England tour at Lord’s after developing reactive swelling and an impact injury on his left knee. Former India batter S Badrinath slammed the Indian team management for the poor handling of Bumrah’s situation ahead of a crucial stretch in the remainder of the season where India will feature in nine Tests.