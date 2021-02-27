Jasprit Bumrah to miss India’s fourth Test against England due to personal reasons

Jasprit Bumrah in action during India's tour of Australia earlier this year. (File)

Jasprit Bumrah was released from India’s squad for the fourth Test against England, starting at the Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday, due to personal reasons on Saturday.

The board said no addition to India’s squad will be made for the final Test.

“Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India’s squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in a media release.

“Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test.”

The 27-year-old pacer will finish the series with four wickets from 48 overs bowled across two Tests. He has already been rested for the white-ball series coming up after the four-Test series.

Mohammed Siraj, who replaced Bumrah in the second Test, looks likely to reclaim his spot but the fit and experienced Umesh Yadav can also be called back.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 and need to avoid defeat in the final Test to progress to the World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav