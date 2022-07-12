4-star Jasprit Bumrah breaks England’s back as hosts struggle to get going

Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday adapted the role of destructor-in-chief when he annihilated the top-order of England with 4 wickets inside the first 10 overs in the 1st ODI.

This puts him in elite company of being only the 3rd bowler since 2002 to take 4 wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI. The other two bowlers were Javagal Srinath vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2003 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also vs Sri Lanka in the Port of Spain in 2013.

Bumrah got his 1st wicket in the second over of the match when an attempted cover drive from Jason Roy got an inside edge and shattered the stumps. In the same over, new man Joe Root got an outside edge and wicketkeeper Pant pulled off a brilliant catch.

Jonny Bairstow was Bumrah’s 3rd victim when a short of a length delivery outside off found a thick outside edge and Pant took a one-handed catch. Liam Livingstone was the next man to go in the 8th over when he tried to flick Bumrah’s ball away only for it to crash into the exposed wickets.

Mohammed Shami also held up his end in the match when he sent Ben Stokes back in the 3rd over with England reeling at 26/5 after 8 overs.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma opted to field after winning the toss. Former skipper Virat Kohli has pulled out of the match after sustaining a groin strain, and Shreyas Iyer has been picked in his place.