‘They need to maximise Bumrah’s impact by using him at key stages’: Faf du Plessis’ advice to Mumbai Indians

Former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis suggested that Mumbai Indians have to let go of their over reliance on pacer Jasprit Bumrah, urging them to use the seamer at key stages of the match. Mumbai Indians, who started with a win against the Kolkata Knight Riders, are yet to win any of their other three matches with Bumrah failing to open his account in all the 4 matches.

“When you look at that bowling attack, especially in high-scoring games of 250 or more, you have to assess what the rest of the attack is conceding beyond Bumrah’s four overs, which are usually very economical. That’s where Mumbai Indians need to find answers,” du Plessis told Star Sports.