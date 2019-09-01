Toggle Menu
‘Once in a lifetime’: Jasprit Bumrah floors West Indies with hat-trick in Jamaica

Bumrah demolished the West Indies top order to leave them floored on Day 2. He took the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in consecutive balls, becoming just the third Indian with a Test hat-trick.

Jasprit Bumrah reacts after a delivery on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against West Indies in Jamaica on Saturday (AP Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian in history to take a Test hat-trick in the 2nd Test vs West Indies in Jamaica on Saturday. Harbhajan Singh (2001 vs Aus) and Irfan Pathan (2006 vs Pakistan) had been the only Indians with hat-tricks in Test cricket before this.

Bumrah demolished the West Indies top order to leave them floored on Day 2. He took the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in consecutive balls. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary at the time, said: “Now we have to see if any bowler has taken 4 wickets in 4 balls, or 5 wickets in 5 balls’. To this, Ian Bishop replied: ‘Stop it Sunny G, just stop it!’

Here is how the cricket world has reacted to Bumrah’s history-making spell:

Bumrah eventually finished Day 2 with figures of 6/16.

