‘Once in a lifetime’: Jasprit Bumrah floors West Indies with hat-trick in Jamaica

Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian in history to take a Test hat-trick in the 2nd Test vs West Indies in Jamaica on Saturday. Harbhajan Singh (2001 vs Aus) and Irfan Pathan (2006 vs Pakistan) had been the only Indians with hat-tricks in Test cricket before this.

Bumrah demolished the West Indies top order to leave them floored on Day 2. He took the wickets of Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in consecutive balls. Sunil Gavaskar, who was on commentary at the time, said: “Now we have to see if any bowler has taken 4 wickets in 4 balls, or 5 wickets in 5 balls’. To this, Ian Bishop replied: ‘Stop it Sunny G, just stop it!’

Here is how the cricket world has reacted to Bumrah’s history-making spell:

Jasprit Bumrah is a once in a lifetime talent. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) August 31, 2019

Test hat-trick for Jasprit Bumrah , a very special bowler. India very lucky to have found him and what a champion he proves to be everytime.

Greatest find in the last 7-8 years. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 31, 2019

In his spell of 5-7 in the last test, he was swinging it in to the left handers and knocking over the stumps. Today he has moved it the other way and got 4-6!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 31, 2019

43 years ago, bishan bedi declared India’s innings because he didn’t want the tailenders exposed to the pace and terror of Michael holding and co. Sabina bloodbath, they called it. The wheel turns. And how! — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) August 31, 2019

Bumrah eventually finished Day 2 with figures of 6/16.