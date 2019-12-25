Jasprit Bumrah gives Ranji Trophy a miss on Sourav Ganguly’s intervention: Report

Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India’s squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia. Jasprit Bumrah has been named in India’s squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly reportedly told Jasprit Bumrah to not participate in Gujarat’s Ranji Trophy match against Kerala, starting on Wednesday in Surat. Bumrah, who was supposed to prove his fitness during the Ranji Trophy match, did not feature in the Playing XI.

According to a report by Times of India, Bumrah had a word with Ganguly as well as BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who told him that he should focus on white ball cricket after the pacer was named in India’s squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia.

Gujarat come into their second game of the tournament after comfortably beating Hyderabad in an away game. Kerala, on the other hand, will be under pressure to deliver following their defeat to Bengal at home. In their tournament-opener, Kerala had allowed Delhi to escape with a draw.

Phew! Jasprit Bumrah is back after three months

Bumrah has been out of action since September due to a stress fracture. Bumrah, who has become India’s go-to bowler in all three formats, last played for India during the Test series in West Indies. In the second game in Jamaica, he became only the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and pacer Irfan Pathan.

Bumrah has taken 62 Test wickets in 12 games at 19.24 besides 103 and 51 scalps in ODIs and T20s respectively at 21.88 and 20.17.

