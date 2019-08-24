Jasprit Bumrah fastest Indian pacer to 50 Test wickets

Indian pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has reached another milestone as he is now the fastest Indian to reach 50-wicket mark in Test cricket. He touched the landmark by getting Darren Bravo out on Day 2 of the first Test on Friday.

Now Bumrah has crossed past former Indian bowler Venkatesh Prasad and his teammate Mohammad Shami who had taken these many wickets in 13 matches. But Bumrah took only 11 Tests to reach the milestone. Now he is the joint-third fastest Indian bowler along with Narendra Hirwani and Harbhajan Singh to reach the milestone figure.

Ravichandran Ashwin holds the record for the least number of matches to 50 Test wickets (9) while former India coach Anil Kumble stands 2nd on the list after having reached his 1st 50 Test wickets in just 10 matches.

However, Jasprit Bumrah is the fastest Indian bowlers (overall) to reach 50 wickets, if number of balls are taken into account. Bumrah got his 50th Test wicket in his 2465th ball while Ashwin who had held the record previously needed 2597 balls.

Jasprit Bumrah trapped seasoned West Indies batsman Darren Bravo in front right after the Tea break on Day 2 to put India in control.

Bumrah’s rise to the top in Test cricket has been phenomenal. When Bumrah made his Test debut in South Africa in 2018, doubts remained as to whether the right-arm pacer, who was considered a white-ball speciallist, would find success in Tests.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah has also become the second Indian to scalp 50 wickets in T20 Internationals. The right-armer had achieved the milestone in February 2019 when India were facing Australia in the 1st T20I in Visakhapatnam when he dismissed Peter Handscomb in the 19th over of Australia’s innings. In doing so, he became only the second Indian bowler after R Ashwin to achieve the feat. The right-arm spinner has 52 wickets in 47 T20Is, while Bumrah now has 51 wickets in 42 T20Is. The third Indian on the list is Yuzvendra Chahal who currently has 47 wickets from 30 T20Is.

