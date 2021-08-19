Jasprit Bumrah is a fast bowling sensation across all formats: Allan Donald

Allan Donald, the former South Africa fast bowler, picked out India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah as one of the leading quicks in the world of cricket, lauding his skill level and adaptability across the three formats of the sport.

The 54-year-old, in a YouTube interview with Neel Khagram of Cricket Life Stories, talked about his playing career and even offered some coaching tips to viewers.

When asked about the current crop of fast bowlers in the world, Donald said, “If I have to talk about the guys who surprise me… the New Zealand players. Since 2011, they have really shown the world their quality. [Neil] Wagner’s there, [Trent] Boult, and [Kyle] Jamieson came out of nowhere. As for South Africa, [Anrich] Nortje will go a long way. The Australians have a conveyer belt full of them,” he said.

“India, of course, are in the mix too. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, young Bumrah has come a long way. He is just a sensation… in all the formats,” he added.

Since breaking into the national team setup, the 27-year-old Bumrah has scalped 95 wickets in 22 Tests, 108 wickets in 67 ODIs, and 59 wickets in 49 T20Is.

“It’s fantastic to see how quickly and skillfully the current generation of fast bowlers have adapted to all the formats, from T20s to ODIs to Tests,” Donald said.

On being asked about the toughest batsman he has ever bowled to, Donald laughed and said, “It’s like a pub quiz! Undoubtedly, there are three players for me.”

“The guy who was technically the best was [Sachin] Tendulkar because I found out in South Africa that he could adapt his technique on surfaces better than anyone. He played the ball much later, he left the ball much better, and you knew that after an hour or so, if he is on 30/35 balls, it could be a long day for you,” he said.

“Brian Lara was the best stroke-maker on any surface. But the most resilient was [Michael] Atherton, and the guy who really made it hard was Steve Waugh.”

Donald, who reached the top of the ICC Test rankings in 1998, picked up 330 wickets in 72 Tests and 272 wickets in 164 ODIs after making his debut in 1991.