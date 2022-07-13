Exciting to get seam and swing in white-ball cricket: Jasprit Bumrah after 6/19

India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah revealed that the swing on offer at the Oval cricket ground made his job easier and exciting at the same time as he returned with career-best figures of 6/19 in the first ODI against England on Tuesday. It was Bumrah’s devastating spell that set up India’s thumping win 10-wicket win over the hosts.

“When there’s swing and seam movement, it is very exciting in white-ball cricket to get that opportunity because you have to be defensive with the kind of pitches we usually get,” said Bumrah at the post-match presentation.

“When I bowled the first ball, I found some swing and we tried to exploit that. When it doesn’t swing, I have to pull my lengths back. When the ball is doing something you don’t have to try a lot. When the wicket is flat your accuracy is tested. It is a good place to be when the ball is swinging,” he explained.

Giving insights into the planning with fellow new-ball bowler Mohammed Shami, Bumrah said, “As soon as Shami bowled the first over, we had a conversation to go fuller. Very happy for him, he gets a lot of wickets. I told him when he beats the bat, that there would be days when he’d run through the side.”

Thereafter Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan shared a century stand to set up India’s emphatic win.

Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler expressed dismay at the performance of his team and said, “Very tough day to take, but we’ve got to dust ourselves down quickly. Little surprised by the movement, bit muggy. India exposed the conditions superbly. They have bowled really well in the powerplay.”

“It is something we need to discuss and work out. We have some guys in the form of their lives in Tests coming here and getting nicked off. Jasprit is a great bowler to come up against. He has bowled fantastically well today and deserves these figures,” Buttler concluded.