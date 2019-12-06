‘Baby bowler’: Mumbai Indians hit back at Abdul Razzaq on Jasprit Bumrah’s birthday

Jasprit Bumrah made his India debut after shining in the IPL for Mumbai Indians (File Photo/BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah made his India debut after shining in the IPL for Mumbai Indians (File Photo/BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah’s IPL team Mumbai Indians joined the banter that has followed Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq’s dubbing of the India pacer as a ‘baby bowler’ who he could have easily dominated.

Wishing Bumrah on his birthday on Friday, the Mumbai Indians Twitter handle posted a picture which shows Bumrah both as a youngster and in his current avatar, with the caption: “From a ‘baby bowler’ to a world-beater.”

Bumrah made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians as a teenager in 2013, getting Virat Kohli as his first wicket. He had reportedly been drafted into the MI setup at the bidding of former India coach John Wright, who spotted Bumrah at a local age-group tournament in Ahmedabad.

Bumrah made himself a regular member in the MI playing XI the following season. He made a splash in the 2016 season, in which he took 15 wickets at an economy rate of 7.80.

He made his India debut in 2016, and has since then gone from strength to strength, to be now ranked as the No.1 ODI bowler as the world.

Bumrah turned 26 on Friday, December 6, 2019.

Having been out of action with a stress fracture of the back since the tour of West Indies earlier this year, Bumrah has reportedly returned to training this month. He is expected to return to the national team’s colours when India travel to New Zealand for a series starting on January 24.

