‘On popular demand’, Jasprit Bumrah shares his match winning knock of 2017

Jasprit Bumrah shared a clip of his batting on Twitter. Jasprit Bumrah shared a clip of his batting on Twitter.

Jasprit Bumrah and Yuvraj Singh’s recent Instagram Live session had quite a few hilarious conversations, with Yuvraj’s quip at the fast bowler, citing his batting numbers in international cricket, standing out the most.

“You have a highest of 10 in ODIs, 10 in Tests, and 16 runs in IPL. You have a total of 82 runs in 80 first-class games,” Yuvraj had said to which Bumrah retorted by promising to reveal his batting skills to the former India all-rounder.

Taking to Twitter, on Tuesday, Bumrah shared an old clip of his 2017 knock which played a key role in Gujarat’s win over Goa in a Vijay Hazare Trophy match.

“On popular demand (mostly by Yuvraj Singh), here’s presenting Jasprit Bumrah’s match-winning knock of 2017,” Bumrah captioned the video.

On popular demand (mostly by @YUVSTRONG12), here’s presenting, Jasprit Bumrah’s match winning knock of 2017! pic.twitter.com/gnaSrZUOWn — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 28, 2020

In that match, Bumrah had slammed an unbeaten 42 against Goa in Vijay Hazare Trophy. “I have a highest of 20-ball 42 runs against Goa,” he wrote.

Bumrah made his debut in limited-overs in 2016 and received his Test call-up in 2018. He is now regarded as one of the best seamers in the business with 104 wickets in ODIs from 64 games and 68 scalps in just 14 Test matches.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd