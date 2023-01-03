Jasprit Bumrah back in the Indian team for the ODI series vs Sri Lanka

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the return of pacer Jasprit Bumrah back in the Indian colors for the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

It was back in September last year after the three-match T20I series against Australia that Bumrah had been ruled out of the T20 World Cup down under owing to a recurring back injury. The pacer has since undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will be joining the Indian ODI squad soon, per a statement by the BCCI.

Earlier last summer, the Indian pacer had encountered the injury during the India tour of England in July and had been out of action for almost two months.

India men’s cricket team will play their first bilateral series against Sri Lanka starting Tuesday, January 3; three T20Is followed by as many ODIs.

The 17-men ODI squad will be led by Rohit Sharma whereas Hardik Pandya, who will lead the men in blue in the T20Is, has been appointed as his deputy in chief.

India squad for ODIs vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.