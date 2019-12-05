Jasprit Bumrah a baby bowler, I would have dominated him: Abdul Razzaq

Abdul Razzaq’s ODI career lasted between 1996 and 2011. (File) Abdul Razzaq’s ODI career lasted between 1996 and 2011. (File)

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq has said he would not have had any problems in dealing with Jasprit Bumrah, the current No.1 ODI bowler, if he had still been active now.

Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, Razzaq said that there were many bowlers who were better than Bumrah in his playing days.

“After having faced world class bowlers in my time, I would have had no problem against a bowler like Bumrah. Pressure would have been on him,” said Razzaq.

“I have played against great bowlers like Glenn McGrath and Wasim Akram, so Bumrah is a baby bowler in front of me and I could have easily dominated and attacked him,” he said.

Razzaq’s ODI career lasted from 1996 to 2011. In his prime – in 2002 – he was ranked the No.2 all-rounder in the world.

Speaking about Bumrah, Razzaq added, “Bumrah is doing very well and has improved a lot. He has an awkward action and hits the seam perfectly which is why he is effective.”

Razzaq added that he has approached the Pakistan Cricket Board expressing interest in a coaching role with the country’s U-19 team, but he has been turned away for now.

During the ODI World Cup earlier this year, Razzaq had said he sees a lot of potential in India all-rounder Hardik Pandya but that there are weaknesses in his game that need to be creased out. He had offered to coach Pandya to make him the best all-rounder in the world, if the BCCI permitted it.

