T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel – the home boys who played major roles in the triumph

Not long after India’s semifinal victory over England, Axar Patel was asked about the prospect of playing the final at a venue that, despite its grandeur, had often been branded as a ‘panauti’, a jinx.

Heartbreaks at the Narendra Modi Stadium were hard to forget, from Australia’s ruthless dismantling of India in the 2023 World Cup final to South Africa’s sobering Super 8s reality check in the T20 World Cup. But Axar, with his trademark wit, fired back: “Mein nahi khela na,” he chuckled. (I didn’t play!)

A decade had passed since Axar’s debut, and yet, a big-tournament match at this very ground — his home turf — had always eluded him. Left out of the 2023 ODI World Cup squad and dropped from the T20 World Cup XI for key matches, including the loss to South Africa, his place in the team seemed uncertain. But when the call came, Axar delivered.