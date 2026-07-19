Quick Comment: How Jasprit Bumrah’s absence hurt India’s powerplay at Lord’s

Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from India’s series decider against England at Lord’s due to a knee injury was always going to leave a hole in the bowling attack. But what India missed most wasn’t just his ability to take wickets. It was the control he brought with the new ball, something one saw in the first two ODIs of this series.

In those games, England reached 51/0 and 51/2 in the first 10 overs. While those numbers may not suggest complete domination, they do not tell the full story.

From the first ball of the series, Bumrah rarely allowed England’s left-handed openers to settle. He repeatedly beat Ben Duckett outside off stump, mixed his angles from over and around the wicket and kept Jacob Bethell guessing with movement off the seam. Duckett survived an early LBW appeal to a trademark inswinging yorker, while several deliveries flew past the outside edge.