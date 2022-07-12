“Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable”: Reactions pour in as India seamer’s fiery spell puts England on the backfoot

India are in firm control against England at the Oval on Tuesday with the hosts tottering at 79/8 after 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the main man for India when he took out Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone inside the first 10 overs.

The other four wickets were taken by Mohammed Shami who took 3 leaving Prasidh Krishna to take the lone wicket.

With his haul, Bumrah etched his name in the history books by being only the 3rd bowler since 2002 to take 4 wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI. The other two bowlers were Javagal Srinath vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2003 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also vs Sri Lanka in the Port of Spain in 2013.

Twitter unsurprisingly lauded the seamers for this effort, with Bumrah being singled out for special praise.

𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑝𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 🔥 Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs 🤯#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022

Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah” “Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable” followed by Harsha Bhogle who tweeted, “What a spell! Can’t take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah.”

"Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah"

"Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable"#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HN7G9scrgx — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 12, 2022

What a spell! Can't take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 12, 2022

Harbhajan Singh said, “Jassi on fire. 4 wickets,” while Aakash Chopra quipping, “Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game.”

Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game… #EngvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 12, 2022

Jassi on fire 🔥 4 wickets @Jaspritbumrah93 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 12, 2022

Other tweets were as follows:

Jasprit Bumrah's thunderous start, and Shami’s scalp has left England stuttering at the end of the first 1️⃣0️⃣ overs.🤩 Keep the pressure on, boys! 🙌🏻 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 30/5#PlayBold #ENGvsIND #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/pbd5jdRSHZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 12, 2022

The second ODI is on Thursday at Lord’s, and the third and last on Sunday at Old Trafford.