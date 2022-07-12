scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

“Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable”: Reactions pour in as India seamer’s fiery spell puts England on the backfoot

Twitter unsurprisingly lauded the seamers for this effort, with Bumrah being singled out for special praise.

Updated: July 12, 2022 7:33:15 pm
IND ENG ODIIndia's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of England's Joe Root during the first one day international cricket match between England and India at the Oval cricket ground in London, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

India are in firm control against England at the Oval on Tuesday with the hosts tottering at 79/8 after 19 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the main man for India when he took out Jason Roy, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone inside the first 10 overs.

The other four wickets were taken by Mohammed Shami who took 3 leaving Prasidh Krishna to take the lone wicket.

With his haul, Bumrah etched his name in the history books by being only the 3rd bowler since 2002 to take 4 wickets in the first 10 overs for India in an ODI. The other two bowlers were Javagal Srinath vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg in 2003 and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also vs Sri Lanka in the Port of Spain in 2013.

Wasim Jaffer tweeted, “Alexa, please play Jasprit Bumrah” “Sorry, Jasprit Bumrah is unplayable” followed by Harsha Bhogle who tweeted, “What a spell! Can’t take my eyes off this performance by Bumrah.”

Harbhajan Singh said, “Jassi on fire. 4 wickets,” while Aakash Chopra quipping, “Bumrah and co. have made sure that Kohli doesn’t feel too bad about missing this game.”

Other tweets were as follows:

The second ODI is on Thursday at Lord’s, and the third and last on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Cricket England India
