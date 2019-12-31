A year of accomplishments, learning, memories, reminisces Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah during World Cup. (Source: File Photo) Jasprit Bumrah during World Cup. (Source: File Photo)

Jasprit Bumrah, who is set to make his comeback within a week against Sri Lanka after a long spell out being injured, described 2019 as a year of “accomplishments, learning and memories” on and off the field and expressed his excitement to take on another successful year in 2020.

“2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I’m looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!”, wrote Bumrah on his Twitter handle.

2019 has been a year of accomplishments, learning, hard work and making memories, on the field and off it too. And on the last day of the year, I'm looking forward to everything that 2020 has to offer!

Along with a collage of pictures, the pace spearhead reminisced of a year where there were more ups than downs for him, including his performance on the tour of West Indies and his IPL win with Mumbai Indians. In 2019, he emerged as the leading Indian bowler in all three formats of the game.

The 26-year-old finished the year as the numero uno in ODI cricket while occupying the sixth spot in the recently released ICC Test bowlers rankings. Bumrah has picked up 62, 103 and 51 wickets respectively from 12 Tests, 58 ODIs and 42 T20Is that he has played for India so far.

In the year gone by, he also achieved a rare feat, becoming only the third Indian to scalp a hat-trick in Tests after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Leaving the agony of being out of action since August due to a stress fracture on his back, Bumrah is hopeful to make his comeback in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka starting in Guwahati on January 5.

He has also been picked in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia to begin in Mumbai on January 14 after the Sri Lanka rubber.

(with PTI inputs)

