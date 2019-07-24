Tweeple react to Jason Roy disappointing on Test debut against Ireland

Toggle Menu
Scoring just five runs, Jason Roy departed from the Lord's pitch after getting dismissed by Ireland's Tim Murtagh in his debut Test innings.

Jason Roy edges the ball to slip fielder Paul Stirling (Source: Reuters)

England’s white-ball opener Jason Roy got dismissed for just five runs in his Test debut against Ireland in the four-day Test on Wednesday at the Lord’s, London.

Roy got touted as England’s opener for the upcoming Ashes as he was in sublime form in the World Cup 2019. The 29-year-old scored 443 runs in seven innings in the tournament and played a pivotal role in England’s first-ever 50-over World Cup title win. However, he could only last 11 deliveries against the Irish bowling attack.

Roy played a swinging ball from Ireland’s Tim Murtagh a little too early and ended up edging it to slip fielder Paul Stirling. He could only score five runs from 11 deliveries in his debut innings. The Surrey batsman had been given a second chance earlier in the match when he was caught plump in front of the wicket by Mark Adair off a no-ball.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to Roy getting out early against Ireland:

England have been searching for a stable opener since Alastair Cook’s retirement in 2018. Opener Rory Burns did not do well in the Ireland Test as well as he departed for just six runs. Before the Ireland Test, Burns had an average of 25, scoring 300 runs from 12 innings.

