Tweeple react to Jason Roy disappointing on Test debut against Ireland

England’s white-ball opener Jason Roy got dismissed for just five runs in his Test debut against Ireland in the four-day Test on Wednesday at the Lord’s, London.

Roy got touted as England’s opener for the upcoming Ashes as he was in sublime form in the World Cup 2019. The 29-year-old scored 443 runs in seven innings in the tournament and played a pivotal role in England’s first-ever 50-over World Cup title win. However, he could only last 11 deliveries against the Irish bowling attack.

Roy played a swinging ball from Ireland’s Tim Murtagh a little too early and ended up edging it to slip fielder Paul Stirling. He could only score five runs from 11 deliveries in his debut innings. The Surrey batsman had been given a second chance earlier in the match when he was caught plump in front of the wicket by Mark Adair off a no-ball.

Here’s how Tweeple reacted to Roy getting out early against Ireland:

Jason Roy in ODIs vs Jason Roy in tests. pic.twitter.com/hzsLw5GEie — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) July 24, 2019

I love how all the cricket “experts” have come out of the woodwork during and after the World Cup proclaiming that Jason Roy could just go out and play like he does in white ball cricket. Its almost as if there is an ignorant misunderstand about the intricacies of test cricket — Dice Morgan (@twobanksoffour2) July 24, 2019

The Jason Roy experiment has failed. Recall for Jennings. #EngvsIre — Pete Bancroft (@PeteBancroft) July 24, 2019

Waiting for the typically English reasons why Jason Roy shouldn’t be opening for England. I’m more of the “what if he gets it right” opinion #bbccricket — Dave Amitri (@DaveAmitri) July 24, 2019

Jason roy v Starc , Cummins , Hazzelwood Will be fun Dhundho Dhundho Re saajna part – 2 #ENGvIRE — Cricket Freak (@naveensurana06) July 24, 2019

David Warner scored 3 and 12 on his test debut and that is Roy’s comparison. Jason Roy has absolutely nothing to be worried about. Look where Warner is now. Roy will be a class addition to this team. #bbccricket — cam allen. (@camallenn) July 24, 2019

And that, everyone, is why Jason Roy doesn’t open for Surrey. — Rhys Benjamin (@MrRhysBenjamin) July 24, 2019

Jason Roy debut went as expected — Woy The Welcher (@troythedecoy) July 24, 2019

Jason Roy clearly still has a lot to learn. If Murtagh can do that to him then I dread to think what a pumped up Mitchell Starc will do. Does he have the technique to be a test match opener? I want him to succeed so badly too… — Dan Bartlett (@dan1bartlett) July 24, 2019

Was that the same Jason Roy that played in the ICC world cup or some other guy?#ENGvIRE — Paul Grey (@paulmgrey) July 24, 2019

England have been searching for a stable opener since Alastair Cook’s retirement in 2018. Opener Rory Burns did not do well in the Ireland Test as well as he departed for just six runs. Before the Ireland Test, Burns had an average of 25, scoring 300 runs from 12 innings.