Watch: Jason Roy loses shoe while ducking bouncer from Mark Adair

Jason Roy lost his shoe while coming down the wicket on day two of the England vs Ireland Test at Lord’s. In the 38th over of England’s second innings, Roy tried to take on Mark Adair, but had to pull out of the shot as the Irish bowler bowled a bouncer. In an attempt to move his body away from the line of the ball, the English opener lost his right shoe.

The 29-year-old was amused with what happened and he removed his gloves to wear the shoe. The commentators had a laugh about the incident as well.

The South African-born English cricketer made his Test debut against Ireland, but failed to make a mark in his debut innings. He got out for five runs from 11 deliveries as England suffered a dramatic batting collapse and were bundled out for just 85 runs in a single session.

Roy made up for it in the second innings by scoring his maiden Test half-century. He scored 72 runs from 88 deliveries, which included 10 fours and one six, and shared a 156-run partnership with night-watchman Jack Leach who scored 92 runs.

At the end of the second day, England had taken a lead of 181 runs with a score of 303 for 9.