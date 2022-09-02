Jason Roy dropped from England’s T20 World Cup squad

Following a poor run of form with the bat, opener Jason Roy has been left out of England’s squad for the T20 World Cup in October and for their T20 tour of Pakistan later this month.

The 32-year-old opener has scored just 78 runs in six T20Is. He also began his Hundred campaign for the Oval Invincible with three ducks in four innings. He missed the Invincibles’ final two games of the season due to lower back stiffness, including Wednesday night’s crucial defeat to Originals at Old Trafford.

Phil Salt has been named in both squads and could take Roy’s place alongside white-ball captain Jos Buttler at the top of the order, or there could be a promotion up the order for Jonny Bairstow.

Seam bowlers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads. Both players last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March.

Jos Buttler, who is currently recovering from the calf injury he suffered while captaining the Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

Buttler will tour Pakistan but the captain is expected to only be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler’s absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

England will fly to Pakistan on September 14, with the first of their seven T20s played on Tuesday, September 20. The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on October 16, with England’s first group game coming six days later on October 22 against Afghanistan.

England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Squad

Jos Buttler (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Travelling Reserves

Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills