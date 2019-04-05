We’ve got what it takes to win the World Cup, says West Indies’ Jason Holder

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said that he is optimistic and believes that his team possess all the qualities to win the World Cup. West Indies last clinched the title back in 1979 and the current skipper is confident that he and the team can repeat history.

Advertising

Speaking to Sportsmail, Holder said, “I’m very optimistic, I think we’ve got what it takes to win the World Cup. It’s just a matter of the [kind of] cricket we play. We’ve potentially got match-winners on any given day and we can beat any side in the world.”

“We’re confident that once we formulate our plans and execute them, we’ll be up there lifting that trophy at the very end,” he added.

The Caribbean side are high on confidence after securing a 2-1 win in the three-match Test series against England and went on to play a 2-2 draw against the same opponent in the 50-over format.

Advertising

Holder, who smashed an unbeaten 202 in the first Test, played a pivotal role for his side as Windies secured their first series win against England in the longest format in 10 years. The limited-overs series saw a different fate as Windies managed to level the 50-match ODI series but suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat in the T20Is.

However, the skipper feels that holding the number one ODI team to a stalemate speaks volume about the side’s potential. “I don’t think it’s all sunk in yet,” he said. “It was a surreal feeling scoring a double century in front of my home crowd. And competing against the No.1 one-day side in the world and pushing them right until the end says a lot about our potential.”

Speaking on the upcoming World Cup, Holder said he has been taking advice from former skipper Clive Lloyd, who helped the Caribbean side lift two World Cups (in 1975 and 1979), and wants to achieve something similar.

“Clive Lloyd lifted two World Cups and it’s up to us to try to achieve something similar. He and I are very close. He’s given me a lot of advice about how to go about my international experience. He always said to me that it took three years for him to understand how to play Test cricket. Having played Test cricket for a while, I realise what he meant.”

The skipper also mentioned that his side have still got a lot of work to do but they are definitely moving in the right direction. “Our boys are probably not the finished product, but we’re definitely on the right path to becoming pretty good West Indian players. If we stick together for the next two or three years, the sky’s the limit.”

“And, being in England, this was the last place we lifted the World Cup. Who knows, maybe there’s a script to be written there.”