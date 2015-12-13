Jason Holder penalised for slow over rate

Each West Indies player was fined 10 percent of their match fee for each over they were short, while Holder, as captain, forfeited double the amount. (Source: AP) Each West Indies player was fined 10 percent of their match fee for each over they were short, while Holder, as captain, forfeited double the amount. (Source: AP)

West Indies captain Jason Holder’s week went from bad to worse on Sunday when he was fined 60 percent of his match fee for a slow over rate during the first test loss to Australia and could face a ban if the tourists reoffend.

Australia won the Hobart Test by a thumping innings and 212 runs inside three days on Saturday, going 1-0 up in a three-match series that continues with matches in Melbourne and Sydney.

“(Match referee) Chris Broad imposed the fine after Jason Holder’s side was ruled to be three overs short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration,” read an International Cricket Council statement released on Sunday.

Each West Indies player was fined 10 percent of their match fee for each over they were short, while Holder, as captain, forfeited double the amount.

If the West Indies are found guilty of falling behind in their over rate again in Melbourne or Sydney, Holder would be forced to sit out a Test match.

The 24-year-old missed the second ODI against Sri Lanka last month after West Indies were fined for a slow over rate in the opener, 10 months after a similar offence against South Africa.

Each format of the game is considered separately under the rule.

