Jason Holder on why GT have had success in their short IPL history: ‘We try not to get too far ahead of ourselves’

All-rounder Jason Holder, who won his second Player of the Match award for taking 4/24 against PBKS, cited calmness as one of the reasons behind GT doing well in the IPL. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Gujarat Titans are into their fifth IPL season and have already built a strong record – title winners in 2022, runners-up in 2023 and Playoff qualifiers last year.

All-rounder Jason Holder, who won his second Player of the Match award for taking 4/24 against PBKS, cited calmness as one of the reasons behind GT doing well in the IPL.

“When you look at the history of this franchise, they’ve got a pretty good record. They’ve done well consistently over the five years that they’ve been in this competition. So we must be doing something well. Whether we’ve got enough to win the competition, I think the best teams hold their nerve deep in the tournament. This franchise has won the competition in its first year. So it’s not to say we haven’t won or we can’t win playing the way that we play.”