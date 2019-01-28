Jason Holder first Windies player to top ICC all-rounder rankings in 45 years

West Indies skipper Jason Holder emulated Sir Garfield Sobers to become world’s No 1 all-rounder in the ICC’s latest Test rankings. Gary Sobers was the last cricketer from Caribbean islands to top the list in March 1974.

Holder joined him in the elite list with his commanding 202 not out off 229 balls which helped West Indies beat England by 381 runs in the first Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. The 27-year-old also picked up two wickets with the ball.

Holder leapfrogged Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan and India’s Ravindra Jadeja to grab the top spot for the first time in his career.

Holder was also awarded the Man of the Match for his stellar performance. Reflecting on his knock, the Windies skipper said, “A really good match for me personally.”

“The Test series against Bangladesh was very tough, we have worked very hard in the last two months and good to see the result. I had a moment there to express myself a bit.”

“To score a double hundred in front of your home crowd is a very pleasing feeling,” ICC quoted Holder as saying. “I was ecstatic. It was a dream come true. My friends and family were here to enjoy it, as I really wanted to achieve this from the very start of my career,” he added.

Teammate Roston Chase also praised his captain and said, “Jason is a legend in my eyes, a long-time friend, I believe in him and he believes in himself on the field.”

“Could have been no greater feeling than to see him do that double-hundred yesterday. I thought he was going to give it away for a bit, but he really showed the true character that he is. I’m really happy for him and for my friend Shane Dowrich (116*), who came through for the team,” said Chase.