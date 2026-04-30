Kohli and RCB left livid after Holder’s catch to send back captain Patidar – Here is what the rules say

Controversy struck on Thursday evening at the Narendra Modi Stadium during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between hosts Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. RCB talisman Virat Kohli could be seen having some animated conversations with the fourth umpire in the minutes after a rather sensational catch by GT all-rounder Jason Holder resulted in Royal Challengers’ captain Rajat Patidar being dismissed on 19 off 15 balls.

The incident happened in the eighth over of the RCB innings. Arshad Khan’s fourth ball of the over was dug into the track on middle and leg stump, Patidar tried to meet it with a pull shot but the ball flew up off a top edge of his bat. Holder was stationed at deep square leg, he sprinted to his right while fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was also running to the same spot from short fine leg. Holder dove to his right and took the ball. The former West Indies captain then came down in a way that the ball in his hand touched the ground momentarily. The umpires deemed it a fair catch.