Jason Gillespie flaps his arms to disturb VVS Laxman’s concentration during 2000/01 Kolkata Test and what happened next? ‘…He had this stupid grin on his face’

Former Australian cricketer Jason Gillespie is well known for his fast bowling and his impeccable ability to deliver in-swingers, out-swingers and his ability to reverse the older ball. However, despite all the abilities he possessed in his arsenal, he tried a different method to pick the wicket of VVS Laxman during the famous Kolkata Eden Gardens Test in the 2000/01 series, when the right-hander played a marathon 284-run knock. But what did he do?

Gillespie tried to flap his arms before delivering the ball to disturb the concentration of Laxman.

“Running into bowl in 2000/01 in Kolkata when Dravid and Laxman were scoring a stupid amount of runs against us, so I thought I would run in and flap my arms like a condor running into a ball to put VVS Laxman off,” Gillespie recalled in the Fast Bowling Cartel podcast. “I have done it, and then he (Laxman) puntbunted (played) it to the offside and ran through. He had this stupid grin on his face, and I’ve given him (shrugging) we have to try something, VVS.”