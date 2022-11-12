IPL: Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

Jason Behrendorff, the Australian fast bowler has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming IPL Season 2023.

He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.