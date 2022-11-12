scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

IPL: Jason Behrendorff traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians

Jason Behrendorff will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

Jason Behrendorff. (IPL)Jason Behrendorff. (IPL)

Jason Behrendorff, the Australian fast bowler has been traded from Royal Challengers Bangalore to Mumbai Indians for the forthcoming IPL Season 2023.

He was acquired by RCB in the 2022 IPL Auction for his base price of 75 lakh.

Behrendorff has previously represented the Chennai Super Kings in 2021, Mumbai Indians in 2018 and Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022.

The left-arm quick has played 9 T20Is picking 7 wickets with a best bowling performance of 4/21.

In the 2023 edition of the IPL, he will be representing Mumbai Indians – his 2018 franchise when he played 5 matches and picked as many wickets.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 07:23:43 pm
Next Story

HD Deve Gowda, ex-CMs were invited for Kempegowda statue inauguration: Karnataka minister

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

England storm into World Cup final with 10-wicket rout of India
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 12: Latest News