Japan announce squad for one-off T20I vs India

Ranked No.1, India are the reigning T20 World Cup champions, while Japan are placed 41st in ICC T20 rankings. (X/Cricket Japan)

Ahead of their one-off T20I against India on September 22, Japan announced the squad which will face the defending T20 World Cup champions. Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming, Japan’s leading run-scorer, will captain the side while it also boasts the experience of veteran players like Ibrahim Takahashi and Declan Suzuki-McComb.

The match is set to be played under the banner of the Suzuki Cup and will commemorate the 75th anniversary of India-Japan diplomatic relations. “As part of their Asian Games preparation, the side have opted not to include players who are eligible to play T20Is under ICC regulations but ineligible under Asian Games rules,” ICC said in a press release.