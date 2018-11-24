Ranji Trophy: For mentor Irfan Pathan, J&K’s victory is sweet

The last time Irfan Pathan recalls playing in single-figure temperatures with a cold breeze to boot was during his Glamorgan days in county cricket. However, it’s likely that even the setting in Wales would have paled in comparison to the picturesque Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in the heart of Srinagar, the veteran all-rounder’s new “home” ground.

With temperatures often languishing as low as 3 degrees celsius, it would, in any other scenario, count as a rather vaunted romantic destination.

But for a team in transition like Jammu & Kashmir, romance can wait. And it’s just one of the unique facets of his new challenge that the battle-hardened professional has had to encounter and embrace.

There are the oft-publicised off-field issues and the roller-coaster ride that is their cricket. From being discounted as minnows to finding their path as winners, their journey never has a dull moment, and Pathan is soaking in every moment of it.

And in the dressing room, mentor Pathan says the mindset is slowly changing too. For a player who has experienced the highest level and enjoyed many highs as an India cricketer, the stint with J&K is more about what he can bring for his adopted home team than himself, at this stage of his career anyway.

On Friday, J&K registered their first outright win against Tripura. It came at a venue which hosted a first-class game after a gap of three years.

However, Pathan says he doesn’t want his team to be carried away and wants the processes he’s putting into place followed. “It’s a good win. We all are happy, but as a unit I don’t want my team to get carried away. We are trying different things, so that we all go in one direction as a unit. The goal should be common. It’s a big region, it’s Jammu and Kashmir, it’s not like other states,” Pathan says.

Historically, there has been a quota system in J&K with a fixed number of players get selected from Jammu and a fixed number from Kashmir. “But as long as I’m there, no quota system will be entertained,” Pathan insists. And he’s trying his best to bring about a change too.

“You can see the difference once the camp started. One day, I decided that two from Jammu and two from Kashmir will have dinner together. We indulged in team activities, like getting every player to wear their glasses on the back of their heads. It’s all about getting everyone on the same page, any which way possible,” the all-rounder points out.

Pathan has also brought in different exercises to prepare the ream for matches. “We had decided that not a single batsman will throw his arms at the ball and instead each pair had to take a single off each delivery in the nets. Here, there is only T20 cricket so there’s a focus on always playing big shots but if you have to build an innings, you need to understand the importance of rotating strike and taking singles,” Pathan reveals.

For the longer format, meanwhile, it’s the bowlers that Pathan is working on, especially with regards to their patience.

He’s trying to get them bowl the fourth and fifth stump line consistently. Pathan says it’s a tactic that he’s learnt from watching the successful Mumbai team over the years. “I asked the bowlers to bowl at the fifth stump line. There was a specific session for it. In the Ranji Trophy season, there comes a session in every game when the bowler has to buy a wicket. The one team which professionally does that is Mumbai. They bowl with a seven-two field,” he explains.

They are small steps, but ones that Pathan feels can help J&K take a big leap going forward, and for now he’s there battling the cold and holding the reins, and enjoying every moment of it.

Brief Scores: Tripura 124 and 358 (S K Patel 112, Pratyush Singh 59; Waseem Raza 6-78) v Jammu and Kashmir 442 and 43/2 (Paras Sharma 23) . J&K won by 8 wickets. Jammu and Kashmir 6 points.