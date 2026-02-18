‘He started with zero facilities and travelled 60km to train’ — Meet the men taking J&K to their first Ranji final

The story of how Jammu & Kashmir built a culture of excellence from scratch

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readFeb 18, 2026 09:41 PM IST
Ranji Trophy Jammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma celebrates with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy second semifinal cricket match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, Nadia district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)
How to weld the J and the K together for a W had seemed like a decade-long problem for Jammu & Kashmir, often thwarting their Ranji Trophy ambitions.

“This team has been together for three years now. This season they gelled and became one. It’s the biggest challenge we’ve overcome — and look where we are,” says J&K bowling coach P Krishna Kumar, after his team’s maiden Ranji final appearance, secured with a six-wicket win over Bengal in the semifinals.

While the unassuming Paras Dogra was brought in from Himachal Pradesh to lead the side, Krishna Kumar faced a subtler challenge. Bowlers from the Kashmir Valley were ridiculously talented. But to take them to the next level, a coach first had to earn their trust.

“When I joined three years ago, I studied the different cultures of Kashmir and Jammu — understanding how players would react, what calmed them, what ticked them off,” says the former NCA coach. “Players from Kashmir come from hardship. They’ve never had facilities. But if someone talks to them with love and affection, they respond. Building that trust was as important as any bowling plan. Now they discuss family matters with us too.”

The standout bowler this season has been Auqib Nabi from Baramulla — 55 wickets at an average of 13, numbers that would turn heads in any company.

“For him to lead his state into a Ranji final is a huge thing. He started with zero facilities and travelled 60 kilometres daily just to train,” Krishna says. “In the Bengal match, he wasn’t bowling to domestic giant Abhimanyu Easwaran. He was bowling to a batter called Abhimanyu.”

That reframing is central to J&K’s approach. For two years, the team has used video analysis to dissect top batters, and their bowling plans have been consistently sharp — last season they accounted for Rahane, Jaiswal and company. Their ten-pacer arsenal includes Umran Malik, not in the current squad but still within their system. The latest addition is left-arm seamer Sunil Kumar from Akhnoor.

“He had no practice facilities nearby, so we got a pitch built at his home and worked through the off-season,” Krishna says. The investment paid off: four crucial wickets as Bengal were bowled out for 99 in their second innings, and two five-fors across the season.

J&K's two breakout seasons have had milestones of beating big-name teams at home, and overturning Bengal at home, completes their marching stomp into the final (PTI Photo) J&K’s two breakout seasons have had milestones of beating big-name teams at home, and overturning Bengal at home, completes their marching stomp into the final (PTI Photo)

Discipline has been woven into the culture — punctuality, gym and nets routines, time bonding in hotels. But all of J&K shared what Krishna candidly calls the “inferiority complex of small teams”.

“When I played for Rajasthan, I had a complex playing against Mumbai. That very thought can stop a player from expressing himself.” Last season’s one-run defeat to Kerala in the quarterfinals, agonising as it was, planted a seed. “It told them they were already knocking on the door. Bas thoda aur mehnat chaiye tha.”

This season they left no stone unturned — practice matches against Punjab and Himachal, Buchi Babu in Chennai. The core group held together, and a culture of excellence quietly took root.

Also Read | J&K reach their first ever Ranji Trophy final; Abdul Samad, Vanshaj Sharma seal semis with sixes for 6-wicket win over Bengal

Then there is Abdul Samad — maverick batsman, fielding genius, and occasional cause of collective deep breathing among the coaching staff. He came good against Bengal with a near-run-a-ball 82 and a breezy 30, dominating three Test bowlers including Mohammed Shami from 13 for 3.

“He doesn’t care about reputations and strikes the ball as cleanly as any Indian batsman I’ve seen. He’s like Sehwag — walks in and immediately tries to change the game.”

Ranji Jammu and Kashmir players lift their coach Ajay Sharma as they celebrate the teams victory in the Ranji Trophy semifinal cricket match against Bengal, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

The trouble is, Samad is prone to squandering good starts — a wild aerial shot against Mumbai when 30 runs were needed being the most recent example. The coaches have learned to live with it. “When you tell him to go and play his game, he will. You can’t then scream at him. So we practise slow breathing and back him completely.”

Samad’s confidence is anchored in his fielding. Alongside 600-plus runs, he hasn’t dropped a catch all season and has pouched half a dozen blinders. “Our fielding coach Dishant Yagnik brings the latest drills. The standard has skyrocketed,” says Krishna.

Clean bowling plans, cultural unity, and a self-belief that no longer flinches at big names — J&K have built something real. “We just like to follow our routines,” says the coach. In a season where winning has started to feel like a gleeful routine.

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

