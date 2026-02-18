How Jammu & Kashmir went from punching bag to Ranji Trophy title contenders

Nobody else has had a bigger impact on bringing consistency to J&K as their pacer Auqib Nabi, his wrist action like Mohammed Shami's, his aggressive outswinger like Dale Steyn's. In nine Ranji games this season, he has collected 55 wickets

Written by: Shivani Naik
5 min readMumbaiFeb 18, 2026 10:24 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Ranji TrophyJammu and Kashmir's Vanshaj Sharma, front centre, and Abdul Samad, right, celebrates with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy second semifinal cricket match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, Nadia district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Jammu & Kashmir had waited 66 long years to be in the Ranji Trophy final. Last year, they seemed on course but fell short by one run against Kerala in the quarter-final. In the semi-final this time, at 71 for four needing 55 to win at the Kalyani ground against hosts Bengal, out walked J&K’s buccaneer batsman Abdul Samad, who unleashed 27-ball 30 that had three sixes. That proved to be a game-changing knock.

J&K, for long considered punching bags of the North Zone, were through to the final, a step away from the summit they had never dared to set their eyes on.

Bengal were the fourth team that J&K defeated, travelling to their backyard, after Delhi and MP. In their last near-miss of a season, they had humbled Mumbai in Mumbai. Samad, known as the ‘Hot Spring of Kalakote’ (Rajouri, Pir Panjal), but having grown up in Jammu city, was the batting star with his fearless batting. “One of the cleanest strikers of the ball,” said bowling coach P Krishna Kumar.

Samad’s 145-run partnership with captain Paras Dogra in the first innings had put the team on the path of this historic win. Dogra, who hails from Himachal, was brought in before the 2024-2025 season by the team’s coach Ajay Sharma, the former India player, and the then JKCA president Mithun Manhas, plainly for his Dogra-heritage.

The batsman who passed the 10,000 first-class run mark in the game was seen as a bridge between players from the Valley and those from Jammu, because of his self-effacing nature. “They are far more talented than me, and I am honoured to play alongside these skilled bowlers and bold batsmen,” he had told The Indian Express last year.

On Wednesday, he said, “From Day 1 we decided we have to win the Ranji Trophy.” Steadying the first innings after 13 for three, with Mohammed Shami on a roll, Dogra dragged J&K out of trouble. “I enjoy batting with Samad, he’s always positive,” he said.

J&K have assembled a crack team of coaches, with the hard-nosed Ajay Sharma, who gathered his troops after the win, and ordered them to dance to their favourite steps, like a sergeant drillmaster. His lieutenants are former Rajasthan journey men players, P Krishna Kumar, who has spent 15 years smoothening actions of speedsters at NCA, and Dishant Yagnik, a fielding coach with an insatiable appetite to learn new gymnastic ways of getting the bunch to leap and dive and catch.

Ranji Trophy Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir’s Vanshaj Sharma celebrates with teammates after winning the Ranji Trophy second semifinal cricket match between Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir, at the Bengal Cricket Academy Ground, in Kalyani, Nadia district, West Bengal, Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Yawer Hassan and Vanshaj Sharma have been scouted out as future batting mainstays and Yudhvir Singh and left armer Sunil Kumar have been fast-tracked over last few years as canny speedsters.

Story continues below this ad

However, nobody else has had a bigger impact on bringing elite consistency to J&K as their pacer Auqib Nabi, his wrist action like Shami’s, his aggressive outswinger imitated from Dale Steyn. In nine Ranji games this season, he has collected 55 wickets, averaging a brilliant 12.72 with six 5-fers. Picked by Delhi Capitals this IPL, he has his sights set on the Ranji title. His batting isn’t shabby either.

Also Read | ‘He started with zero facilities and travelled 60km to train’ — Meet the men taking J&K to their first Ranji final

Crucially, he frustrated Shami & Co in the first innings with a handy 42, batting at No 9, and triggered a collapse of 99 all out in Bengal’s second. “We work hard on our batting, and the last 4-5 players regularly add 150 runs to the score. We don’t ignore batting,” he said.

On fortifying their confidence when facing Bengal, he said, “We had decided after last year that we will not go out of the competition again. We knew such opportunities don’t come often. Now we will win the final too. We deserve it,” said the bowler from Baramulla who needed to drive 60 km to reach a practice ground in his early years. The all rounder took home a cheque of Rs 50,000 for his showing. It may not compare to the IPL riches, but it’s brought him closer to the dream — even an India cap.

Shivani Naik
Shivani Naik

Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball. Professional Profile Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express. Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics. Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium. Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond: Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style. PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps. The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals. Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas. Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes. Notable Recent Articles BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025) The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025) Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025) Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025) Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025) Other Sports Interests Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts. You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ride on Sahibzada Farhan’s ton to beat Namibia, qualify for Super 8s
Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan vs Namibia T20 World Cup
‘24 hours a day for seven days’: How Scotland made it to the T20 World Cup after being called in as late replacement for Bangladesh
Scotland T20 World Cup

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
Look Out Circular sought for retired Rajasthan IAS Subodh Agarwal after morning raid
Subodh Agarwal
Galgotias University issues apology after controversy, says 'representative ill-informed'
Galgotias University professor Neha (L); and the robodog the university displayed during the AI summit (R)
Why Sudip Sharma's Kohrra 2 is a chilling warning about Punjab's next generation
Mona Singh Barun Sobti in Kohrra 2
'I am Shah Rukh Khan because of Salim Khan': SRK recalls eating meals at Salman's house during struggle days
Salim Khan
British tourist damages kiosks at Hong Kong International Airport, could face up to 10 years in prison
UK tourist Hong Kong Airport
Viral filter glitch just cost this popular streamer 140,000 followers in minutes
The report noted that the audiences had been watching her with enhanced features such as smooth skin and defined facial contours
India vs Netherlands Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NED
T20 World Cup | IND vs NED: Shivam Dube's tease before the tempest
Shivam Dube india vs Netherlands T20 World cup
C Raja Mohan writes: With Emmanuel Macron’s visit, Delhi and Paris chart a 'third way', across traditional divides
Delhi and Paris reach out across traditional divides, advocate third way
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Moong vs Arhar: One of these common dals could be the secret to faster weight loss
Moong dal vs arhar dal: Which is better for weight loss
Google debuts mid-range Pixel 10a but keeps the price steady amid the global RAM shortage
The new Pixel 10a costs US$499 (Rs 49,999) in line with the price of last year’s Pixel 9a. Image credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Advertisement
Feb 18: Latest News