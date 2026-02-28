Jammu and Kashmir win their first ever Ranji Trophy title

Auqib Nabi played a leading role throughout the campaign and he did the same in the final by dismantling the star-studded Karnataka batting lineup. (PTI Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir have made history. Fast bowler Auqib Nabi’s stellar show with the ball, coupled with centuries from Shubham Pundir in the first innings and Qamran Iqbal in the second has helped them pip a star-studded Karnataka to 2025/26 Ranji Trophy title. It marks the first time that they have won India’s premier first class domestic title and marks a remarkable turnaround for a team that was rarely ever taken seriously as opponents by most teams for much of their 67-year history in the Ranji Trophy.

Jammu and Kashmir played their first game in 1960. However, their first victory in the competition came only in their 99th match in 1982. Incidentally, it also happened to be the year that Karnataka won their third title. However, J&K’s fortunes have been on a steady rise in the past decade or so. They reached the quarterfinals in 2013-14, 2019-20 and 2024-25 seasons.