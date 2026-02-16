J&K captain Paras Dogra hits 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, second man ever to record feat

Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Monday recorded history as he became only the second man to reach 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs during his side’s semi-final clash against Bengal in Kalyani.

Walking in at number four for his side after India pacer Mohammed Shami snipped two quick wickets, Dogra reached the monumental feat with his 11th run of the innings. The 41-year-old batter is only the second man in 92 years since the inception of the premier domestic red-ball tournament to reach 10,000 runs, achieving so in his 147th appearance. Only former India opener and Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer has achieved the feat before Dogra, remaining as the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history with 12038 runs.