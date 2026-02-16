J&K captain Paras Dogra hits 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs, second man ever to record feat

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Jammu and Kashmir captain Paras Dogra on Monday recorded history as he became only the second man to reach 10,000 Ranji Trophy runs during his side’s semi-final clash against Bengal in Kalyani.
Walking in at number four for his side after India pacer Mohammed Shami snipped two quick wickets, Dogra reached the monumental feat with his 11th run of the innings. The 41-year-old batter is only the second man in 92 years since the inception of the premier domestic red-ball tournament to reach 10,000 runs, achieving so in his 147th appearance. Only former India opener and Mumbai legend Wasim Jaffer has achieved the feat before Dogra, remaining as the highest run-scorer in Ranji Trophy history with 12038 runs.
Dogra began his career with Himachal Pradesh in 2001 and appeared for the side in 95 Ranji matches, racking up over 6418 runs with 19 hundreds and 24 fifties before moving to Puducherry in 2018. He became Puducherry’s first Ranji Trophy centurion and piled up 11 hundreds across five seasons before moving to J&K in the 2024-25 season as their captain.
Closing in on 500 runs this year, Dogra is still continuing to shoulder the responsibility with the bat and is currently J&K’s second-highest run-scorer of the season while leading them to their first-ever semi-final appearance.
Dogra holds the record for the most hundreds among active batters in the Ranji Trophy (33), ranking only behind Jaffer (40) on the all-time charts. Appearing in his 147th match this week, Dogra also became the second-most capped player in the tournament, second only to Jaffer, who played 156 matches between 1996 and 2020.
Dogra is also known for his daddy hundreds, having racked up nine double centuries in his prolific career. It is the joint-most among all batters in Ranji Trophy history, a feat only matched by former India batter Cheteshwar Pujara.
Overall, Dogra has compiled over 15,000 runs across formats in the domestic circuit with 40 centuries. Dogra, however, only ever appeared in one match for India A and represented the North Zone on four occasions in First-Class cricket.
12,038 – Wasim Jaffer
10,000* – Paras Dogra
9203 – Amol Muzumdar
9202 – Devendra Bundela
8700 – Yashpal Singh
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.