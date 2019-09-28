Jammu and Kashmir beat star-studded Rajasthan, Unmukt Chand begins Uttarakhand innings in style

Jammu & Kashmir registered a 55-run win over host Rajasthan in a Group C match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Friday.

Put in to bat, J&K made 317 for 5 in 50 overs thanks to impressive knocks by Shubham Khajuria (94) and Shubham Singh Pundir (96 not out).

Leggie Rahul Chahar, who recently broke into the Indian T20 side, finished with 2 for 50 in 9 overs while Deepak Chahar went wicketless in 9 overs giving away 53 runs.

Rajasthan struggled in the chase and ended up with 262, being dismissed in 49 overs.

Captain Mahipal Lomror top scored with 88 while Chetan Bist made a strokeful 72 but the team was always behind the run rate.

Ram Dayal finished with 4 for 45 as J&K wrapped up the Rajasthan innings in 49 overs to secure four points.

Well done Jammu Kashmir team on beating Team Rajasthan who is equipped with 3 current international players in #VijayHazareTrophy This should give lots of confidence to the boys — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 27, 2019

Services rode on Ravi Chauhan’s knock of 104 to beat Tripura by 19 runs. Chauhan’s ton helped Services make 241 for 9 in 50 overs. Tripura was bowled out for 222 in the 48th over as Services gained a win and 4 points.

In another match, Gourav Yadav (5/45) and Naman Ojha (60 not out) helped Madhya Pradesh post a three-wicket win over Railways to earn four points.

Unmukt Chand begins new innings with Uttarakhand in style

Skipper Unmukt Chand hit an unbeaten 80 to help Uttarakhand defeat Assam by seven wickets in a rain-curtailed Plate group match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Friday.

The 2012 Under-19 World Cup winning captain, who has moved to Uttarakhand from Delhi this season, struck three sixes and seven fours in his 78-ball knock to seal the chase with eight balls to spare after they were set a target of 172 in 28 overs at the Tanush Academy ground.

Uttarkhand lost two quick wickets in the middle as they needed 73 from 50 deliveries at one stage but the former Delhi opener held on and got fine support from Saurabh Rawat who smashed six sixes in a 20-ball 45 not out.

Earlier Dikshanshu Negi claimed 3/31, while Rahil Shah and Sunny Rana bagged two wickets each as Assam were restricted to a 171/9 after Uttarkhand opted to field following a delayed start because of rain.

Rain however played spoilsport in the other two plate group matches here — between Puducherry versus Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh versus Sikkim.