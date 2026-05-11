Jamie Overton at Chepauk: How CSK’s 6ft 5in enforcer became ‘Ondra-ton’

A couple of deliveries before his second over against Lucknow Super Giants, Jamie Overton walked to the boundary rope and gestured to the Chepauk crowd to get louder. They obliged. They had been chanting his name all evening — Over-ton, Over-ton — even as Josh Inglis was taking CSK apart. Overton stood there, 6 feet 5 inches of him, and asked for more.

Two deliveries later, he ran in and did what he has been doing all season. Hit the deck hard. Generate the bounce. Inglis went for a ramp and the extra bounce took the edge straight to Sanju Samson. Overton pumped his fists, cleared his throat. Three deliveries after that, Rishabh Pant chopped on and Overton ran towards the crowd. Beyond the whistles, you could hear it again — Over-ton, Over-ton.

Or rather, as Chepauk has made it their own: Ondra-ton. A tone-and-a-half.

This is new territory for him. Back home, he has not been able to nail down a place in England’s setup. “No, not quite like it,” he said when asked if fans in England chant his name. “The fact the fans have got behind me, feeling the love off them — it’s amazing. The Chennai crowd, the Chepauk crowd, it’s phenomenal. They’re very intelligent, very knowledgeable about cricket.”

Look what it means to Jamie Overton and @ChennaiIPL 💪💛 He sends back Josh Inglis and Rishabh Pant in the same over 👏 Updates ▶️ https://t.co/MoXhlWHk4O#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #CSKvLSG pic.twitter.com/kh95wbZCZ2 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 10, 2026

A year ago, the Chepauk story looked very different. CSK bought him at the auction and appeared to confuse him with his twin brother Craig — who is also a professional cricketer, also a seamer, which makes the mix-up, if it was one, at least understandable — used as a powerplay bowler, he went at 13.83 in three matches and disappeared. This season, the role was defined from the start: use the hard Chepauk surface, make the hard lengths talk in the middle overs. The result: 14 wickets in 10 matches at an economy of 8.89 — still a touch on the expensive side, but ten of those 14 have come in the middle overs at 8.05. Beyond Noor Ahmad, he is the bowler Ruturaj Gaikwad reaches for when he needs a wicket.

The method is simple. Deliberately so.

“For me, it’s just to do the simple things really well — hit the top of the stumps, the odd short ball, the odd slow ball. Done a lot of work with Eric Simons, trying to focus on my lines. Mainly the lines,” Overton said.

Watch him in the nets and watch him in the match — the intensity is the same, the length he tries to hit is the same. What he has added to the pace is control, and to the control, a slower ball that arrives at under 120kph after a delivery at 150. The gap is the point. “He’s worked on an off-pace delivery, which, when you’re bowling 150kph and you’ve got an off-pace delivery that’s under 120kph then it’s really effective. So he’s done some work on that as well,” Simons said.

Overton knows pace alone isn’t enough.”Pace can be good and bad at the same time. If you don’t get it right, it does go a long way. And batters aren’t scared of pace anymore. Bowling in India is very different to anywhere else in the world. I feel like I’ve got to bowl a bit fuller. The Indian players are very good at hitting behind square on the off side. So you’ve got to be really accurate with the line. A lot of planning goes on to where I want to execute,” he said.

There is a month’s worth of detail behind that simple description. When CSK were yet to win a game, Overton threw his helmet in Bengaluru after his dismissal — fans read it not as petulance but as a player wanting to play for the shirt. A day after he turned 32, with Chepauk singing Happy Birthday to him, he took four wickets against Delhi Capitals. Each time he has given the crowd something to chant about.

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On Sunday, he gave them two more. Inglis and Pant, the two most dangerous batters in the Lucknow lineup, both gone in the space of three deliveries. CSK won three in a row for the first time this season.

Over-ton, Over-ton. Ondra-ton. He asked for the noise. He earned it.