Jimmy Neesham mocks Miami spring breakers for partying despite coronavirus pandemic

Jimmy Neesham in the New Zealand dressing room at Trent Bridge. There was no play. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers) Jimmy Neesham in the New Zealand dressing room at Trent Bridge. There was no play. (Reuters/Andrew Boyers)

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham called youngsters partying in the US state of Florida ”idiots” for sticking with their vacations despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

Neesham posted a video by CBS News on his Twitter account saying, “It always amazes me how keen idiots are to voice their stupid opinions on a public medium. Like, be stupid if you want but surely try to keep it quiet Face with tears of joy.”

In the report, a group of youngsters talk about how the situation has been blown out of portion by the media and why they wouldn’t change their travel or vacation plans in any way. New Zealand announced Thursday that it was closing its borders to all foreign nationals in an attempt to stop the spread of Covid-19.

It always amazes me how keen idiots are to voice their stupid opinions on a public medium. Like, be stupid if you want but surely try to keep it quiet 😂 https://t.co/Q1coEMQinW — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 18, 2020

Almost all domestic and international cricket events around the world have been either cancelled or postponed to avoid mass gatherings that may aid the spread of the virus.

The 29-year-old Neesham’s last international appearance was against Australia in an ODI which was played behind closed doors at Sydney Cricket Ground where he scored 8 runs and gave 44 runs in the seven overs he bowled.

ALSO READ | Pity everything is blocked off: Dale Steyn on coronavirus impact on sports

The rest of New Zealand’s tour of Australia including two ODIs and three T20Is was postponed after the coronavirus outbreak.

Neesham was also supposed to fly to India after the tour of Australia for IPL 2020 before it was postponed. The Kiwi all-rounder was picked by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for his base price of Rs 50 lakh.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.