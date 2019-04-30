James Faulkner reveals he is gay on 29th birthday

Australian cricketer James Faulkner decided to celebrate his 29th birthday by coming out of the closet, announcing his relationship publicly with a picture of himself with his boyfriend and mother.

Sharing a picture on his official Instagram account with his mother Roslyn Carol Faulkner and boyfriend Rob Jubb, Faulkner revealed that he and Jubb have been in a relationship for five years. “Birthday dinner with the boyfriend @robjubbsta and my mother @roslyn_carol_faulkner #togetherfor5years,” read the caption on Faulkner’s Instagram post.

With the announcement, Faulkner becomes the second ever gay male to play international cricket after Steven Davies and the fourth gay male cricketer overall after Davies, George Cecil Ives and Alan Hansford.

England’s Steven Davies was the first international cricketer to come out open as gay when he made the revelation in an interview in 2011.

Faulkner has represented Australia in one Test, 69 ODIs and 24 T20 Internationals. The all-rounder had won the Man of the Match award in the 2015 World Cup final which Australia had won by beating New Zealand by 7 wickets. He last played for his country in October, 2017.

Earlier this month, New Zealand women cricketer Hayley Jensen tied the knot with former Melbourne Stars teammate Nicola Hancock. All-rounder Jensen, who has featured for Stars in the first two editions of the Big Bash League, switched to local rivals Melbourne Renegades for the third season, while Hancock still represents the Stars in the Australian T20 league.