James Faulkner leaves PSL, accuses PCB for not honouring contractual agreement

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner revealed that he will not be participating in the Pakistan Super League 2022 over a payment dispute and blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not honouring his contractual as well as financial obligations.

Stating that the PCB had lied to him, the 31-year-old took to Twitter and said, “ I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans, but unfortunately I have had to withdraw from the last two matches and leave the PSL due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I’m sure you all understand my position.”

1/2

I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans.

But unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments.

I’ve been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

2/2

It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing.

But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20 I’m sure you all understand my position. — James Faulkner (@JamesFaulkner44) February 19, 2022

In the same thread, he came up with another tweet which said, “ It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing”.

The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter.#HBLPSL7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) February 19, 2022

Faulkner played six games in PSL 2022 and scored 49 runs and picked six wickets while representing the Quetta Gladiators.

The Quetta Gladiators are one of the most talked-about sides of the Pakistan Super League. They are trying their best to grab the knockout berth. However, Quetta Gladiators have suffered a major blow after their star player decided to leave the tournament.

In light of the accusation by Faulkner, PCB issued a statement which said, “ The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr. James Faulkner’s false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter”.

The Quetta Gladiators are currently standing at the 5th spot and have won just three games out of nine matches. They will be locking horns against the Karachi Kings on February 20.