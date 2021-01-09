James Brayshaw mistakes fellow commentator Sunil Gavaskar for Sachin Tendulkar

A slip of the tongue landed commentator James Brayshaw in trouble when he introduced Sunil Gavaskar as Sachin Tendulkar during a channel’s commentary for the third Test between Australia and India.

Brayshaw was in the hosting chair for Channel 7, nearing the end of the Indian innings, when he introduced fellow commentators Gavaskar and Damien Fleming. Brayshaw welcomed Gavaskar to the show but called him Sachin Tendulkar.

Gavaskar took the conversation in his stride. Here is a part of the exchange:

Brayshaw: “Sachin Tendulkar, welcome, and also Damien Fleming.”

Fleming: “Sachin Tendulkar’s in the commentary box?”

Brayshaw: “We were just talking …

Fleming: “[This is] the great man, the little master.”

Brayshaw: “My apologies Sunil, we were just talking about him a second ago.”

Gavaskar: “I am flattered, I am flattered to be called Sachin Tendulkar.”

Fleming added: “We share a birthday Sachin, the 24th of April”, to which Gavaskar quipped “not the same year though”.

I don’t mind James Brayshaw as an AFL commentator but as for cricket, he is very ordinary.

This clip is truly embarrassing.

How can you confuse Sunil Gavaskar with Sachin Tendulkar ? pic.twitter.com/PeyBuYCIMv — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) January 9, 2021

Brayshaw: “Suni, we can share with the audience why we were talking about Sachin Tendulkar,” Brayshaw said. “I asked you, I said ‘Is he the most loved Indian cricketer of all time?’ There have been a few, yourself included.”

Gavaskar: “I think so. I think amongst the cricket followers, if you look at Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar they are all loved by millions and millions of not just Indians, but other nationalities as well. I would imagine in India it would be perhaps Sachin Tendulkar.”

While Gavaskar is a well-known cricketer and now commentator in India, Tendulkar is one of the most popular cricketers recognised in the game of cricket. Former Indian skipper Gavaskar was the first man to score 10,000 Test runs as well as the most Test centuries — both records which are now held by Tendulkar.