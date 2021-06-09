James Anderson deletes tweet where he called Stuart Broad ‘lesbian’, says he is a changed person now

James Anderson's tweet is from 2010 when he was 27 years old (File Photo)

The suspension of Ollie Robinson for his racist and sexist tweets has led to old tweets of English cricketers getting unearthed. One of the tweets that have been doing rounds on social media includes England’s bowling spearhead James Anderson making fun of teammate Stuart Broad’s hairstyle by calling him a “15 yr old lesbian”.

Anderson’s tweet is from 2010 when he was a 27-year-old. The tweet has been deleted now and in a recent interview with Sky Sports, he emphasised on the need for educating the players so that they do not make mistakes.

“The historical stuff, for me, it was 10, 11 years ago. I have certainly changed as a person since then. That’s the difficulty; things do change and you do make mistakes,” he said.

Apart from Anderson, tweets from England’s limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler have also been under scrutiny. In the tweets, the duo are allegedly making fun of Indian fans. The tweets are currently under investigation by England Cricket Board (ECB).

“Since we were alerted to offensive tweets last week, a number of historical social media posts by other individuals have been questioned publicly as well,” an ECB spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“There is no place for discrimination in our sport, and we are committed to taking relevant and appropriate action where required.

“Given the concerns which have been raised are clearly now broader than a single case, the ECB Board will discuss how we deal with issues over historical social media material in a timely and appropriate manner.

“Each case will be considered on an individual basis, looking at all the facts. We will assess cases with the ECB Board before making further statements.”

On June 8, wisden.com shared a racist tweet by one of the current England players without revealing the player’s name which is also under investigation. Earlier, off-spinner Dom Bess deactivated his Twitter account after getting recalled for the Test squad ahead of second Test against New Zealand starting June 10.