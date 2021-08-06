scorecardresearch
Friday, August 06, 2021
James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets

James Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests in terms of wickets.

Updated: August 6, 2021 8:53:56 pm
James Anderson, James Anderson most wickets, James Anderson Anil Kumble, most test wickets, most wickets in test cricketEngland's James Anderson, center, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the third day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (AP/PTI Photo)

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets.

Anderson, a right-arm fast bowler, achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test against India here when he removed a well-set KL

Rahul on 84, caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Only Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test scalps), and Australian wizard Shane Warne (708 wickets) are now ahead of Anderson, who is playing in his 163rd Test.

Anderson made his debut way back in 2003.

Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests in terms of wickets.

On the second day, Anderson first removed Cheteshwar Pujara and then accounted for Virat Kohli, with whom he had had several memorable battles in the past.

