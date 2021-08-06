James Anderson surpasses Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets

England's James Anderson, center, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India's KL Rahul during the third day of first test cricket match between England and India, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. (AP/PTI Photo)

Veteran England pacer James Anderson on Friday surpassed Indian spin legend Anil Kumble’s tally of 619 Test wickets.

Anderson, a right-arm fast bowler, achieved the feat during the third day of the first Test against India here when he removed a well-set KL

Rahul on 84, caught by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler.

Only Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test scalps), and Australian wizard Shane Warne (708 wickets) are now ahead of Anderson, who is playing in his 163rd Test.

YESSS @jimmy9 moves past Anil Kumble to become the third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket history!! 🐐 Scorecard/Videos: https://t.co/5eQO5BWXUp 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/3JUktTb3D1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 6, 2021

Anderson made his debut way back in 2003.

Anderson is the most successful pacer in Tests in terms of wickets.

Congratulations @jimmy9 Fantastic to see a fast bowler get up there. #legend @ECB_cricket — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 6, 2021

On the second day, Anderson first removed Cheteshwar Pujara and then accounted for Virat Kohli, with whom he had had several memorable battles in the past.